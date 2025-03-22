ABUSE of Law to Silence Critics in Hampshire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teresa Skelton, Secretary of the Justice and Anti-corruption Party, is being prosecuted for allegedly "harassing" Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones. This is just the latest abuse of the Protection from Harassment Act, 1997, to silence whistleblowers on corruption in the police, and the failures of the responsible public figures to act.