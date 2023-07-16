Create New Account
The Doors - Love Me Two Times (Live In Europe 1968)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Sunday

The Doors - Love Me Two Times (Live In Europe 1968)

"Love Me Two Times" is a song by the American rock band the Doors. First appearing on their second studio album Strange Days, it was later edited to a 2:37 length and released as the second single (after "People Are Strange") from that album. 

"Love Me Two Times" was considered to be somewhat risqué for radio airplay, being banned in New Haven for being "too controversial," much to the dismay of the band.


