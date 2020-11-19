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5G Wireless Radiation Solutions
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49 views • November 19, 2020
On this episode of Health made radio Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews Dafna Tachover – Senior Attorney & Director of 5G Wireless Harms project of the Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit organization chaired by Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr, dedicated to eliminating the epidemic of chronic sickness in children from environmental toxins including wireless radiation.
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