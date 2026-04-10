Date: Apr. 10, 2026. Lesson 70-2026. Title: The Bread That Gives Eternal Life

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:58, where Jesus completes the contrast between the manna in the wilderness and Himself as the true Bread from heaven. The fathers ate manna and died, but the one who feeds on Christ will live forever. Temporary provision could sustain life for a moment, but only Christ sustains life beyond death. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the finality of Jesus’ claim, the insufficiency of past provision, and the eternal life that belongs to those who truly receive the Bread that came down from heaven.

Lesson 70-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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