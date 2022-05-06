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Tucker Carlson's criticism of escalation with Russia causes stir
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80 views • May 06, 2022
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With anti-Russia content swamping US TV networks since the Ukraine hostilities began, it’s no wonder liberals were furious when Fox News host Tucker Carlson offered an opinion diverging from the mainstream.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lpn4-tucker-carlsons-criticism-of-escalation-with-russia-causes-stir.html
With anti-Russia content swamping US TV networks since the Ukraine hostilities began, it’s no wonder liberals were furious when Fox News host Tucker Carlson offered an opinion diverging from the mainstream.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lpn4-tucker-carlsons-criticism-of-escalation-with-russia-causes-stir.html
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