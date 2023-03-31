EPISODE 313: UNDOCTRINATED

Has the Medical Freedom Movement Become the Most Influential Voting Block in America?; On The Jaxen Report, Jefferey details The VAERS Exposé and CDC’s knowledge of the hell they were about to unleash on the world; Controversy at Cochrane, as the once-esteemed organization is now throwing its researchers ‘under the bus’ in favor of the the opinion of a NY Times Editorial writer?; An Academy in Florida would not fold under pressure to vaccinate teachers, mask and isolate students. Hear from the couple that founded the Centner Academy, and how the children have thrived while most other schools were caught in the COVID’s crosshairs; The International ‘Crowd Resilience’ Tour is coming to America, and Del’s got all the details!

Guests: Leila and David Centner, Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, Dr. Ryan Cole