P.5 John Flint: are you a jerk or are you inept? Covid variant ‘Eris’ the next ‘wave’ to assail Western Australians!! MVI_3666

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cc2ceac7-ed37-4a5f-b06f-b7904e391aa9

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/04d19686-1322-4d8f-8863-2b83afbea8fb

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9f7ca9fa-d355-4e04-bfbd-7e1a25812101

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/900cf9c6-ada4-46a2-9242-988d74e799ca

John Flint is at it again, putting his byline to a page 2 article in the 13th August 2023 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘No Greek tragedy but don’t be complacent’. While leaving his personal opinions out and not stooping to his traditional ad hominem attacks, he is selectively presenting harmful information from only those officials presenting the Big Pharma approved line. Is he a brainwashed innocent, a bought-off shill, inept, or a combination of these?

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of John Flint and the medical persons and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.