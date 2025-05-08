💰❌'WE REFUSE TO PAY FOR UKRAINE'S BANKRUPTCY' — Hungary's PM

As Ukraine controls 40% of EU arable land, flooding the market with cheap goods could CRIPPLE European agriculture and resources, Viktor Orban said.

"Development funds? Gone to Ukraine. Yet Brussels still wants to send them billions," he added.

Adding: Ukraine does not plan to repay debts to the West in the next 30 years - Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko