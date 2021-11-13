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EVERYTHING CAN BE KNOWN ABOUT GOD BY THE THINGS HE HAS MADE VIA HIS BIBLICAL DIETARY LAWS.
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84 views • November 13, 2021
Worship Of God always involves a meal. To know Him get his biblical dietary laws right and come to Him as a small child and even the so-called atheist will admit God is Real. Only a Liar says there is no God...
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