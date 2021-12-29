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Episode 180 - The Truth About Mass Psychosis
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207 views • December 29, 2021
Do you ever wonder why so many seemingly well-adjusted, productive, intelligent members of society, including your family, friends, and co-workers, endorse policies that are known to fail, cause harm and/or death?
Do you ever wonder why they continue to allow themselves to be manipulated by lies and propaganda emanating from The Left and the alphabet soup, conspiracy media?
After living through the Trump years and now, almost two years under the Fauci Covid Regime, I think I found the answer. MASS PSYCHOSIS!
Do you ever wonder why they continue to allow themselves to be manipulated by lies and propaganda emanating from The Left and the alphabet soup, conspiracy media?
After living through the Trump years and now, almost two years under the Fauci Covid Regime, I think I found the answer. MASS PSYCHOSIS!
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