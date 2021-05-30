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Anti-Kill Shot Protestors: Protest Against COVID Jab And Rules In CBD
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392 views • May 30, 2021
7NEWS Australia:
Anti-vaxxers have joined national protests, swarming Adelaide’s CBD to slam COVID jabs, QR codes, and lockdowns. The state government is not backing down, ramping up its vaccine rollout with a brand-new hub opening on Monday.
Anti-vaxxers have joined national protests, swarming Adelaide’s CBD to slam COVID jabs, QR codes, and lockdowns. The state government is not backing down, ramping up its vaccine rollout with a brand-new hub opening on Monday.
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