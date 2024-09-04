Netanyahu calls UK arms suspension to Israel ‘shameful’

The UK has defended its decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel. On 2 September, it suspended around 30 out of 350 weapons export licences to Israel, saying there is a "clear risk" the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision "shameful", saying on social media that it "will only embolden Hamas". But UK Defence Secretary John Healey insisted the UK remained a "staunch ally" of Israel, telling the BBC Israel's security would not be weakened by the decision. Husam Zomlot, the Palestinians' top envoy to the UK, called the partial ban an “important first step” to the UK’s fulfilment of its “legal obligations under domestic and international law”.



