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ILLUMINATI HISTORY, GENEALOGY & SECRET RITUALS WITH FRITZ SPRINGMEIER (1/2)
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190 views • May 08, 2021
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Exposing Corruption
I KNEW NOTHING about FREEMASONRY until Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway, Judge Hamill, DA "Danny" Porter and THEIR Consigliere Alvin "AB" Brooks TAUGHT me ALL about it. MASONIC = SATANIC = PURE EVIL!
Who are Freemasons?
POLITICIANS
JUDGES
LAWYERS
GANG MEMBERS
BANKERS
Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway
Gwinnett County District Attorney "Danny" Porter
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Gwinnett County Judge Hamill
R acketeering
I nfluenced and
C orrupt
O rganizations Act
LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/
Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/
Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Exposing-Judge-Carla-Brown-710454135666761/
Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.blogspot.com/2010/07/sheriff-butch-is-sonofabitch.html
"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2014/01/24/shutting-the-door-on-due-process-howard-graber-and-reasonable-doubt/
SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/swat-standoff-eviction-results-in--hour-incident/article_9323c92c-bb93-52b8-840b-52c7bf1c7373.html
"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4
"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL"
SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!! PLATE X
https://archive.org/details/The_Hidden_Life_In_Freemasonry_-_C._W._Leadbeater
EPSTEIN - Off-Shore Finances:
https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/jeffrey-epsteins-offshore-fortune-traced-to-paradise-papers/
BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/search?utf8=✓&q=blackstone+bayview+lakeview+&c=&j=&e=&commit=Search
Exposing Corruption on:
https://ugetube.com/@Exposing%20Corruption
Exposing Corruption
I KNEW NOTHING about FREEMASONRY until Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway, Judge Hamill, DA "Danny" Porter and THEIR Consigliere Alvin "AB" Brooks TAUGHT me ALL about it. MASONIC = SATANIC = PURE EVIL!
Who are Freemasons?
POLITICIANS
JUDGES
LAWYERS
GANG MEMBERS
BANKERS
Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway
Gwinnett County District Attorney "Danny" Porter
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Gwinnett County Judge Hamill
R acketeering
I nfluenced and
C orrupt
O rganizations Act
LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/
Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/
Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Exposing-Judge-Carla-Brown-710454135666761/
Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.blogspot.com/2010/07/sheriff-butch-is-sonofabitch.html
"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2014/01/24/shutting-the-door-on-due-process-howard-graber-and-reasonable-doubt/
SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/swat-standoff-eviction-results-in--hour-incident/article_9323c92c-bb93-52b8-840b-52c7bf1c7373.html
"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4
"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL"
SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!! PLATE X
https://archive.org/details/The_Hidden_Life_In_Freemasonry_-_C._W._Leadbeater
EPSTEIN - Off-Shore Finances:
https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/jeffrey-epsteins-offshore-fortune-traced-to-paradise-papers/
BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/search?utf8=✓&q=blackstone+bayview+lakeview+&c=&j=&e=&commit=Search
Exposing Corruption on:
https://ugetube.com/@Exposing%20Corruption
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