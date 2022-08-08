The Great Reset: Power Grid Lockdowns, Chemical Warfare And War Threaten Global Citizenry

There is no doubt that there are tough times ahead, but there is ALSO no doubt that there is even more hope that the Lord has prophesied and promised us!

Two years ago, the Globalists started their journey to turn our world into a NEW WORLD ORDER, and that is why Steve Slepcevic joins to talk about what specific times are ahead, and how we can prepare better than ever before!

With Steve’s advice, your family will be ready for ANYTHING that the Devil will throw at you!

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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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