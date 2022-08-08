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The Great Reset: Power Grid Lockdowns, Chemical Warfare And War Threaten Global Citizenry
The Prisoner
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96 views • August 08, 2022

There is no doubt that there are tough times ahead, but there is ALSO no doubt that there is even more hope that the Lord has prophesied and promised us!

Two years ago, the Globalists started their journey to turn our world into a NEW WORLD ORDER, and that is why Steve Slepcevic joins to talk about what specific times are ahead, and how we can prepare better than ever before!

With Steve’s advice, your family will be ready for ANYTHING that the Devil will throw at you!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/

CACOA is super good, it's a super food, and it's super based! Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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the great resetstew peterssteve slepcevic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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