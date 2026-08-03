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Date: August 3, 2026. Lesson 151-2026. Title: The Trap You Set for Others Becomes Your Own
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart conclude their verse-by-verse study of Proverbs 26 by examining verses 27–28, where Solomon reveals the unbreakable moral order established by God. The one who digs a pit for another eventually falls into it, and the stone rolled against a neighbor returns upon the one who pushed it. The lesson also exposes the destructive power of the tongue, showing that lying is an act of hatred and flattery is often more dangerous than open criticism because it quietly leads people toward ruin. Above all, this study points to Christ, who overturned the greatest pit ever dug by the powers of darkness, transforming the cross from Satan's apparent victory into heaven's triumph. Learn why God's justice always prevails, why believers must refuse revenge, and why speaking the truth in love is the only path that escapes the ruin of deception.

Lesson 151-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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