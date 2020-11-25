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The Destruction of Babylon
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54 views • November 25, 2020
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Title Slide and Opening Photo Sequence:
California Fires DEW Directed Energy Weapons Attack?
https://youtu.be/1Q6ksjIZYPo
247newsdotnet November 19, 2018
Hillary Clinton jesting about the death of Muammar Qaddafi clip on CBS
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/clinton-on-qaddafi-we-came-we-saw-he-died/
By Corbett Daly, CBS News, October 20, 2011
https://youtu.be/jLBIHXWE_rw Progressive Truth Seekers
New York Senate Applause after passing Late Term Abortion Bill
https://youtu.be/sKZXeb_b7yk ABC7NY Eyewitness News, Jan 22, 2019
https://www.faithwire.com/2019/01/23/new-york-senate-erupts-in-applause-after-passing-horrific-late-term-abortion-bill/
Faithwire article, “New York Senate Erupts in Applause After Passing Horrific Late-Term Abortion Bill,” by Will Maule, January 23, 2019.
© 2020 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution - Share - Alike 4.0 License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata
Artist: © Daniel Bautista
https://www.danielbautista.com/music/bautista/beethoven/03.moonlight.mp3
http://www.opsound.org
Title Slide and Opening Photo Sequence:
California Fires DEW Directed Energy Weapons Attack?
https://youtu.be/1Q6ksjIZYPo
247newsdotnet November 19, 2018
Hillary Clinton jesting about the death of Muammar Qaddafi clip on CBS
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/clinton-on-qaddafi-we-came-we-saw-he-died/
By Corbett Daly, CBS News, October 20, 2011
https://youtu.be/jLBIHXWE_rw Progressive Truth Seekers
New York Senate Applause after passing Late Term Abortion Bill
https://youtu.be/sKZXeb_b7yk ABC7NY Eyewitness News, Jan 22, 2019
https://www.faithwire.com/2019/01/23/new-york-senate-erupts-in-applause-after-passing-horrific-late-term-abortion-bill/
Faithwire article, “New York Senate Erupts in Applause After Passing Horrific Late-Term Abortion Bill,” by Will Maule, January 23, 2019.
© 2020 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution - Share - Alike 4.0 License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata
Artist: © Daniel Bautista
https://www.danielbautista.com/music/bautista/beethoven/03.moonlight.mp3
http://www.opsound.org
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