The Hidden History of UFO Crash Retrievals & Secret Space Programs
Published 19 hours ago

This is the trailer to the Sept 30 webinar: "From UFO Crash Retrievals to Present Day Secret Space Programs." To register & more info visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/ufocrashretrievalstossps

Many thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this inspiring video, and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in the narration.

Michael Salla, Ph.D.

