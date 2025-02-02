How Can Trump End The Russia/Ukraine War?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump promised to end the Russia/Ukraine war on day one. Then, as President, we were told that he had given his special envoy Keith Kellogg 100 days to wind the war down. Former State Department and US Senate official Jim Jatras joins today's Liberty Report to discuss where Trump is getting it wrong...and how to fix it. Also today: Tulsi exposes one of the greatest national security scandals of all time.