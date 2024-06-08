Fauci Boasted 'mRNA Is Lethal to Kids' in Newly Leaked Video

Former National Institute of Health boss Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught telling his inner circle that mRNA vaccinations would help reduce the global population of children, according to insiders who reveal that children are front and center in the elite’s plan for total global domination.





The world is slowly waking up to the fact that the elderly and infirm were targeted by the elite in a ruthless culling exercise during the plandemic, as phase one of the global depopulation project kicked into high gear and the world’s population was systematically reduced.





However, anyone who thinks they are only hellbent on culling the elderly needs to understand that they are much more twisted than that.