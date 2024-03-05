Culture War | Will QUARANTINE CAMPS Be Legal in New York State? | Guest: Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox | Rule 2.13 | Unchecked Power | “Pray That The Constitution is Upheld”

Today, we welcome to the Moms on a Mission Podcast Civil Rights Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox from New York State. She explains that prior to 2020, she focused on local municipalities on behalf of residents’ properties so was very used to dealing with government entities. Bobbie Anne tells us that when 2020 came and then Governor Andrew Cuomo locked down for “two weeks to flatten the curve”, the hair on the back of her neck stood up because it was completely unconstitutional. And now Bobbie Anne is exposing the regulation Rule 2.13 that started under Governor Cuomo and was continued by Governor Kathy Hochuland, along with her Department of Health, trying to make it a permanent regulation. She shares that this Rule 2.13 gave the Department of Health the power to decide which New Yorkers they could lock up or lock down. She exposes that they could have locked you down in your home or removed you from your home with the force of police and put you into a detention center of their choosing where there was no time restriction, no age restriction, and no requirement to show what you had been exposed to or that you even had a communicable disease. Not all diseases were even communicable in the regulation. Check this episode out! It is truly mind blowing! You can learn more and also support Bobbie Anne by going to:

https://coxlawyers.com/ or check out her substack at: https://open.substack.com/pub/attorneycox/p/the-rules-of-the-game-almost-always-263?r=10z4wg&utm_medium=ios

Also, we would be so honored if you supported the Moms on a Mission Podcast by using any of our affiliates below. Or, you can always go to our website www.momsonamission.net and donate to support us there! Thank you! Educate, awake, and activate!





