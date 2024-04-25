Carl Higbie: The FBI shows little concern about our safety. "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl commended Speaker Mike Johnson's speech at Columbia University, ripped apart the FBI for not being concerned about actual threats to America
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.