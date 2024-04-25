Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carl Higbie: The FBI shows little concern about our safety
channel image
GalacticStorm
2241 Subscribers
Shop now
6 views
Published Yesterday

Carl Higbie: The FBI shows little concern about our safety.  "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl commended Speaker Mike Johnson's speech at Columbia University, ripped apart the FBI for not being concerned about actual threats to America

Keywords
fbinewsmaxcarl higbie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket