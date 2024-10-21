BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5 Holiday Recipes with Freeze-Dried Veggies, Nuts & Manuka Honey + Health Benefits
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
109 views • 6 months ago

Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com 


1. Honey-Roasted Nut & Freeze-Dried Veggie Mix

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed nuts (cashews, almonds, macadamia)

1 cup freeze-dried kale, peas, and corn

2 tbsp Manuka honey

1/2 tsp sea salt



2. Savory Kale & Almond Stuffing

Ingredients:

2 cups freeze-dried kale

1 cup chopped almonds

1/2 cup freeze-dried corn

1 tbsp olive oil

1 minced garlic clove

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 cups vegetable broth



3. Manuka Honey & Cashew Holiday Granola

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup chopped cashews

1/4 cup almonds

2 tbsp Manuka honey

1/2 cup freeze-dried peas

1/2 cup freeze-dried corn

2 tbsp coconut oil



4. Holiday Veggie Nut Loaf

Ingredients:

1 cup freeze-dried kale

1/2 cup freeze-dried peas

1 cup chopped macadamia nuts

1 cup cooked quinoa

2 tbsp Manuka honey

1 minced onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp olive oil


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
