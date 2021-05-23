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The Illegality of the Israeli Attack on Gaza Aid Ships | Ivan Eland and Stefan Molyneux
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80 views • May 23, 2021
A Freedomain Radio interview with Dr Ivan Eland, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace and Liberty. Ivan Eland is Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace & Liberty at The Independent Institute. Dr. Eland is a graduate of Iowa State University and received an M.B.A. in applied economics and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from George Washington University. He has been Director of Defense Policy Studies at the Cato Institute, and he spent 15 years working for Congress on national security issues, including stints as an investigator for the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Principal Defense Analyst at the Congressional Budget Office. He also has served as Evaluator-in-Charge (national security and intelligence) for the U.S. General Accounting Office (now the Government Accountability Office), and has testified on the military and financial aspects of NATO expansion before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on CIA oversight before the House Government Reform Committee, and on the creation of the Department of Homeland Security before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Original Article: http://www.independent.org/publications/the_lighthouse/detail.asp?id=342#1601
Original Article: http://www.independent.org/publications/the_lighthouse/detail.asp?id=342#1601
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