【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Peter Navarro：The New Federal State of China, Miles Guo, and the Truth Behind the CCP Virus Will Be the Sparks That Start the Prairie Fire and Take Down the CCP

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06/03/2021 Peter Navarro: The mass murderer Mao Zedong once said “One Spark can start a prairie fire”. I see the New Federal State of China, Miles Guo as the spark that will start that prairie fire. And I believe when the fact becomes known that Xi Jinping created this pandemic that was foisted upon the world and tried to hide it, that will be the other spark that will ignite this fire and take down the CCP.