Hacking the Brain with Nanoparticles

Hacking the Brain with Nanoparticlesresource link here, and more on the story,I didn’t realized until the credits that this is a religious jesus production. So take this report with some faith.Implants and tracking devices have been recurring themes of the Alien Abduction Scenario since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case. Who knows, maybe the horrible truth will be part of the Big Reveal later this month, as part of the Director of National Intelligence report on UFOs.This video mash-up of science lectures and interviews gives us a sense of just how far DARPA has come in delivering the Technocratic wet dream of implementing a global Artificial Intelligence network for human command and control. It was already introduced as a way to “upgrade one’s intelligence” and not get “left behind” by automation, when Elon Musk unveiled Neuralink in 2019.James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at the Pellegrino Center for Bioethics at Georgetown University speaks to the weaponization and misuse of brain sciences in tandem with a sentient digital simulation of our world, aka the Internet of Things – which Michio Kaku exults will soon be replaced by “Brain Net”, the Human Brain/Cloud Interface.Giordano talks about “The use of neural interfacing and physiological interfacing through…remote-controlled, small-scale systems, to create a nano swarm of bio-penetrable materials that you cannot see, that can penetrate the most robust biochemical filters, that are able to integrate themselves through a variety of membranes, mucus membranes and wherever – mouth, nose, ears, eyes and they can be done in such a level that their presence is almost impossible to detect and as such, the attribution becomes exceedingly difficult to demonstrate. The idea here is to put minimal-sized electrodes in a network within a brain through only minimal intervention; to be able to read and write into the brain function in real-time, remotely.”Data transfer between living human brains and the cloud will require the use of D-Wave quantum computers and Artificial Intelligence. While such supercomputers with processing speeds fast enough to handle the necessary volumes of data already do exist, the nanoscale interfacing devices to be embedded in the brain have yet to be perfected.