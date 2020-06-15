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Crypto-Currency Users & Credit Card Merchants: Why Most 1099-K (Snitch Reports) are WRONG!
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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28 views • June 15, 2020
Listen to lawyer, President and Founder of the Freedom Law School - Peymon Mottahedeh discuss exactly why you shouldn't be complying with the 1099-K forms. https://livefreenow.org/

Do you or someone you know use Cryptocurrency? This week Peymon shows you how Cryptocurrency users, investors and exchanges can be legally FREE of IRS Control and Robbery!

Watch this and learn the truth and get your questions answered.
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✩ Connect with Freedom Law School through our other platforms ✩
✭ Website: https://livefreenow.org/
✭ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiveFreeNowOrg
✭ Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/freedomlawschool/

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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.

Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
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