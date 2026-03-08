BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
This Saint News 3/8/2026
22 views • 3 days ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!

Head over to daddyflirt.com.

By becoming a member you support my work but more than that, daddyflirt.com is where the awake go to party!


This week: We're still talking Epstein... specifically who had the most contact with him in those last days. People really have no idea how deep Obama's ties to the Deep State go or how much of the current situation traces back his presidency. Trump nullified all of the executive orders that used Biden's Autopen signature, and I didn't hear anyone say anything. We now have on record a cow that has learned to use a tool... they aren't as dumb as we thought. And when we get through it all fam, I'll hit you with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



The Recycle Religion

https://x.com/i/status/2029596550222008593


Let’s analyze an example of propaganda in media courtesy of Jon Stewart.

https://x.com/i/status/2029228015968780441


Hollywood in "Panic Mode" that AI will take their jobs.

https://x.com/i/status/2029534897883304415


John Kiriakou breaks down BOP realities, the blackmail theory, and why he now sees Epstein as more of an “intelligence peddler” than a one-side asset.

https://x.com/juliandorey/status/2028092901558014116

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanminnesotaelon muskepstein
