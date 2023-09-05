Create New Account
Only 10 Months After Telling the Unvaccinated to "F*ck Off" - in this Ambush with Aussie Cossack - the Qantas CEO Has Resigned in Disgrace
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

⚡️Only 10 months after telling the unvaccinated 💉 to "Fuck off" in this ambush with AussieCossack, the Qantas CEO has finally taken his own advice and resigned in disgrace.

Well done mate

