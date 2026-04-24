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00:00 Sever Group's drone teams of the 11th Army Corps burned down the enemy's UAV command posts in Kharkov region.
01:05 Zapad Group's FPV interceptors of the 27th Motorised Rifle Brigade rammed the AFU fixed-wing UAVs in Kharkov region.
01:27 Tsentr Group's drones engaged enemy hardware, hexacopters, and manpower in Dobropolye direction.
01:53 rone pilots of Holy Prince Alexander Nevsky Brigade (Volunteer Corps, Yuzhnaya Group of Forces) neutralised enemy strike and reconnaissance drones in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction.
02:15 Vostok Group's drone operators thwarted the AFU personnel redeployment to the line of contact in Zaporozhye region.