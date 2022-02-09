Humane Therapy with Terry Lynch - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - 05/06/20

Originally posted to YouTube on May 6, 2020. This video had 1,652 views and 114 likes.



With my new format that starts with breaking news, I talk about two new blogs by me and Ginger Breggin. The first is a highly-researched report about all of the mistakes made by our New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who is setting a bad model for the nation. It is aptly titled, “Coronavirus SOS: Save Us from Governor Cuomo.” One part shows that once-secret army biowarfare experiments in the subway predicted how badly an epidemic would spread through the underground system and into the city. The second blog goes deeper into rampant nursing home deaths in NYS and ends with the shocking conclusion that political correctness kills. Check out our growing Coronavirus Resource Page on www.breggin.com for all of our reports and for background information and science. After my report, I interview Irish physician and psychotherapist Terry Lynch who is one the warmest and most intelligent therapists I have ever met, a man whose conversation I treasure, and someone you will be pleased to meet and to learn from. He is one of my most favorite guests.