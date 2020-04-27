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MASS VACCINATIONS: "We're Already Deep In The Planning Stages...We've Already Bought Syringes" -1902-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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41 views • April 27, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1902 - Sunday - April 26, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link:  https://youtu.be/pPRtX_wCjHk 
 

Chicago Mayor Lori E Lightfoot: “and finally, we'll be moving towards this mass-vaccination campaign, continuing to follow, and i want you to know CDPH is already deep in the planning stages around vaccination, we've already bought the syringes, we already know (you) where it's going to happen, we're thinking about what that's going to be, it's all part of this plan” MASS VACCINATIONS: “We’re Already Deep In The Planning Stages…We’ve Already Bought Syringes” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ElYe30qAUPO
GUEST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine.
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