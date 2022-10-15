2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 74

The Desensitizing of the American People.

Do you ever look around you and see people that just appear to be oblivious to what is going on in the world? These people read, listen or watch the news and see murders at alarming rates, see video of people being beaten on camera and no one intervenes, and hear of millions of deaths caused by the jab. They also see the attack on the children of this country through CRT, sexualization and exploitation, causing children as young as kindergarteners be doubt their gender with parents fully on-board, and exposed to drag queens in story hour.





Why are we not all enraged, screaming at the top of our lungs, calling or writing to our elected representatives or anything else we can do to stop all this insanity? I would suggest that many if not most people that follow mainstream media and listen to other “WOKE” talking heads, are thinking this is all part of life, that it’s perfectly normal. Just like the “jab promoters” tell us it’s perfectly normal for young children to get myocarditis and having strokes and heart attacks. But why? Why are they thinking this is normal.





I believe this is due to the desensitizing of the population. This idea has been proven when dealing with violent video games desensitizing people to all forms of violence and antisocial behavior. In this scenario, desensitized individuals cease to value human life. This is a psychosis that is the underlying cause of all our social ills.





In this week’s podcast we will be diving into this issue and looking at all examples and perhaps even offering some solutions to this problem.





