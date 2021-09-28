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Dr. Bryan Ardis Interviews MIT Senior Research Scientist & Author of Toxic Legacy, Dr. Stephanie Seneff
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298 views • September 28, 2021
https://vokalnow.com/video/4289
Have you heard of Glyphosate or Round Up weed killer? Did you know it's in our food, water, air and even vaccines? Ever wonder why Autism rates are on the rise? Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains the impact this toxin has on the brain, gut and pineal gland. She emphasis how it causes disruptions of the reproductive system, hormonal system, and why so many people have problems with sleep. It even causes cancer, and there are many lawsuits proving this. Listen to this episode and find out why everyone needs to eat organic food and what supplements are key in helping prevent damage from Glyphosate exposure.
Have you heard of Glyphosate or Round Up weed killer? Did you know it's in our food, water, air and even vaccines? Ever wonder why Autism rates are on the rise? Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains the impact this toxin has on the brain, gut and pineal gland. She emphasis how it causes disruptions of the reproductive system, hormonal system, and why so many people have problems with sleep. It even causes cancer, and there are many lawsuits proving this. Listen to this episode and find out why everyone needs to eat organic food and what supplements are key in helping prevent damage from Glyphosate exposure.
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