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What is Crack Cocaine? Share this information with your friends. Drug education saves lives.
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20 views • January 09, 2021
Crack cocaine is the crystal form of cocaine, which normally comes in a powder form. It comes in solid blocks or crystals varying in color from yellow to pale rose or white.
Crack is heated and smoked. It is so named because it makes a cracking or popping sound when heated.
Crack, the most potent form in which cocaine appears, is also the riskiest. It is between 75% and 100% pure, far stronger and more potent than regular cocaine.
Smoking crack allows it to reach the brain more quickly and thus brings an intense and immediate—but very short-lived—high that lasts about fifteen minutes. And because addiction can develop even more rapidly if the substance is smoked rather than snorted (taken in through the nose), an abuser can become addicted after his or her first time trying crack.
Because of cocaine’s high cost, it has long been considered a “rich man’s drug.” Crack, on the other hand, is sold at prices so low that even teens can afford to buy it—at first. The truth is that once a person is addicted, the expense skyrockets in direct ratio to the increasing amount needed to support the habit.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/crackcocaine.html
Why is Crack Cocaine So Highly Addictive?
Crack cocaine is one of the most powerful illegal drugs when it comes to producing psychological dependence.
It stimulates key pleasure centers within the brain and causes extremely heightened euphoria.
Compulsive crack use develops soon after the person starts using, because the substance is smoked and enters the blood stream rapidly.
A tolerance develops quickly—the addict soon fails to achieve the same high experienced earlier from the same amount of crack cocaine.
Children: The Most Innocent Victims of Crack Cocaine
The most innocent victims of crack cocaine are babies born to mothers who use the drug during pregnancy.
The March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby
health, reports that use of cocaine in either powdered or crack form during pregnancy can affect a woman and her unborn baby in many ways.
During the early months of pregnancy, it may increase the risk of miscarriage.
It also may cause an unborn baby to have a stroke, permanent brain damage or heart attack.
The National Institute for Drug Abuse reports that exposure to crack
cocaine during pregnancy may lead to significant later problems in some children.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-crack-booklet-en.pdf
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
Crack is heated and smoked. It is so named because it makes a cracking or popping sound when heated.
Crack, the most potent form in which cocaine appears, is also the riskiest. It is between 75% and 100% pure, far stronger and more potent than regular cocaine.
Smoking crack allows it to reach the brain more quickly and thus brings an intense and immediate—but very short-lived—high that lasts about fifteen minutes. And because addiction can develop even more rapidly if the substance is smoked rather than snorted (taken in through the nose), an abuser can become addicted after his or her first time trying crack.
Because of cocaine’s high cost, it has long been considered a “rich man’s drug.” Crack, on the other hand, is sold at prices so low that even teens can afford to buy it—at first. The truth is that once a person is addicted, the expense skyrockets in direct ratio to the increasing amount needed to support the habit.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/crackcocaine.html
Why is Crack Cocaine So Highly Addictive?
Crack cocaine is one of the most powerful illegal drugs when it comes to producing psychological dependence.
It stimulates key pleasure centers within the brain and causes extremely heightened euphoria.
Compulsive crack use develops soon after the person starts using, because the substance is smoked and enters the blood stream rapidly.
A tolerance develops quickly—the addict soon fails to achieve the same high experienced earlier from the same amount of crack cocaine.
Children: The Most Innocent Victims of Crack Cocaine
The most innocent victims of crack cocaine are babies born to mothers who use the drug during pregnancy.
The March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby
health, reports that use of cocaine in either powdered or crack form during pregnancy can affect a woman and her unborn baby in many ways.
During the early months of pregnancy, it may increase the risk of miscarriage.
It also may cause an unborn baby to have a stroke, permanent brain damage or heart attack.
The National Institute for Drug Abuse reports that exposure to crack
cocaine during pregnancy may lead to significant later problems in some children.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-crack-booklet-en.pdf
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
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