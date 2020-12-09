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Paul vs Jesus: Who Are You Following?
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65 views • December 09, 2020
Do you follow the Gospel of Jesus or some other false doctrine? Dispensationalism teaches that the true gospel is to be found in the Book of Acts plus Paul's Epistles, and that we can pretty much do away with the teachings of Jesus as found in the four gospels.
This video explores this modern day heresy in the church, which says the timing of when Paul wrote his letters is significant in determining who we should follow. True Christians should be following Jesus; not Paul. Salvation can only be found in the teachings of Jesus as recorded in the gospel according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, all of which are the gospel according to Christ.
Please visit our Youtube channel for more videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
This video explores this modern day heresy in the church, which says the timing of when Paul wrote his letters is significant in determining who we should follow. True Christians should be following Jesus; not Paul. Salvation can only be found in the teachings of Jesus as recorded in the gospel according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, all of which are the gospel according to Christ.
Please visit our Youtube channel for more videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
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