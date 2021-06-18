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Happy 4th
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50 views • June 18, 2021
A time of great sorrow. So many dead and so many lives that never were and never could be in America.
* Correction: I meant to say if you exhumed all those suicides and drug overdoses you would probably find many injuries like mine, etc. In other words, I think many were suicides. They certainly worked hard on me starting as a young child. No one should ever be abused like that.
* Correction: I meant to say if you exhumed all those suicides and drug overdoses you would probably find many injuries like mine, etc. In other words, I think many were suicides. They certainly worked hard on me starting as a young child. No one should ever be abused like that.
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