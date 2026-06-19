Men, you cannot pretend anymore, she can tell you do not love her, by your cold hands







Cold Hands

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My original idea, concept, direction, arrangement, video production, and original lyrics. AI Voice/Music



Verse

How did I know, you stopped loving me?



How did I know, it was over?



It wasn't words, that you spoke to me



It was something, so much more







Chorus



There is no love, left, in your cold hands



You think I didn't notice, but you cannot pretend



There is no spark, no affection, I so clearly understand



There is no love, left, in your cold hands







Verse



You can try to hide it, but its clear to see



After all those years, you stopped loving me



There's no affection, left in your eyes



Only cold hands, for me tonight





Chorus



There is no love, left, in your cold hands



You think I didn't notice, but you cannot pretend



There is no spark, no affection, I so clearly understand



There is no love, left, in your cold hands







Bridge



I knew, oh I knew



Long before you said we're through



Your cold cold hands, they told on you







Chorus



There is no love, left, in your cold hands



You think I didn't notice, but you cannot pretend



There is no spark, no affection, I so clearly understand



There is no love, left, in your cold hands



There is no love left,



in your cold hands