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Men, you cannot pretend anymore, she can tell you do not love her, by your cold hands
Cold Hands
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My original idea, concept, direction, arrangement, video production, and original lyrics. AI Voice/Music
Verse
How did I know, you stopped loving me?
How did I know, it was over?
It wasn't words, that you spoke to me
It was something, so much more
Chorus
There is no love, left, in your cold hands
You think I didn't notice, but you cannot pretend
There is no spark, no affection, I so clearly understand
There is no love, left, in your cold hands
Verse
You can try to hide it, but its clear to see
After all those years, you stopped loving me
There's no affection, left in your eyes
Only cold hands, for me tonight
Chorus
There is no love, left, in your cold hands
You think I didn't notice, but you cannot pretend
There is no spark, no affection, I so clearly understand
There is no love, left, in your cold hands
Bridge
I knew, oh I knew
Long before you said we're through
Your cold cold hands, they told on you
Chorus
There is no love, left, in your cold hands
You think I didn't notice, but you cannot pretend
There is no spark, no affection, I so clearly understand
There is no love, left, in your cold hands
There is no love left,
in your cold hands