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Episode #1635 - Tuesday - September 24, 2019 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/rdXZVjN-0qA
THE END OF BIDEN - GIULIANI DROPS THE BOMB: Documents; Tapes; Money Laundering -1635-9A
According to his sources John Solomon says Joe Biden set up the meeting between Ukrainian officials and his son’s company three weeks before the met in 2014. Hunter Biden was then paid at least $166,000 a month following the lucrative deal set up by his daddy with the Ukrainian leaders. After that meeting U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia. Rudy Giuliani says there are documents, tapes and evidence of money laundering. E-Militia Article: THE END OF BIDEN – GIULIANI DROPS THE BOMB: Documents; Tapes; Money Laundering http://ow.ly/LK2130pB6vt
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