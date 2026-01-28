IS MAGA COLLAPSING? - From War To Gun Control & Mass Surveillance, The Psyop Is Getting Obvious

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the many ways Trump's MAGA movement appears to be collapsing as supporters cheer on moves to go to war, spend trillions, restrict gun right, militarize police, mass surveil and federalize practically everything.





It's understandable to have a bad reaction to mass migration as it was always meant to cause cultural decline, however instead of removing the welfare system which benefits mass migration as you'd expect conservatives to do, militarized police are now in the streets shooting protesters who in the case of Alex Pretti was doing nothing violent. The response? Because of his opinions, people believe he deserves it!





Trump is now saying you aren't allowed to have a gun in a public place. Kash Patel is claiming it's illegal to have a gun in public. This is of course a blatant lie and a massive indictment on the Second Amendment of the Consitution. In fact people like Kyle Rittenhouse and the Gun Owners Of America are speaking out against this obstruction.





But countless supporters are now cheering on the notion that concealed or open carry is bad.





At the same time Trump is claiming an attack on Iran is Imminent and supporters are now cheering on an Iran War.





It's the same old "problem, reaction, solution, repeat."





From Epstein to funding massive corporations, from war to printing massive amounts of money as the dollar declines. From gun control to putting cameras on every street with facial recognition while mandating 5 years of social media history to enter the country which is basically social credit.





This is just further evidence that consistency is not possible within the collectivist paradigm of left and right. It's picking and choosing what rights you want today based on the weather; based on your current emotion...





Still, those of us outside of the paradigm are attacked and called a "leftist" or a "fascist" by either side for simply being consistent and pro freedom. Typical.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





