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Silent War Ep. 6148: Clotshot Protests, Patriots Drained from (not in) control, Maxwell GUILTY, CDC Confessions
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In this episode of The Silent War:
Protests Erupt In South Korea Over Thousands of Vaccination Deaths.

Biden Regime “Actively Preventing” Life-Saving Monoclonal Antibody Treatments to Florida and Texas.

Marines "Crushed" By Vax Mandate As "Thousands" Denied Religious Exemptions In "Political Purge".

CDC Withdraws Use of PCR Test for COVID and Finally Admits the Test Can Not Differentiate Between the Flu and COVID Virus.

CDC Director Walensky Says Testing at the End of Quarantine No Longer Needed Because PCR Tests Can Stay Positive For Up to 12 Weeks.

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of Helping Epstein Sexually Abuse Teen Girls.

Kamala Harris touts Kwanzaa – a madeup pagan holiday.

China Pioneers novel AI Prosecutor That Can Identify Crimes And Press Charges.

Crossbow-Armed Man Tried To Assassinate Queen Over 'Racial Discrimination'.

All of this, and more.

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