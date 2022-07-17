Pearls of Wisdom

Answers about “loosing Face” and not being accepted





In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada





1. How can we be independent and self confident about not “loosing face”?

2. What can we do to not "loose face" in public?

3. Those not on a spiritual path are constantly afraid to "loose face" within friend’s circles and also are afraid that others will look down on them and insult them?

4. How about the same fear of “loosing face” among subordinates?

5. How can we train our mind to be more firm/stable?

6. From a spiritual standpoint, what is the perspective regarding this topic?









You can find the Table of Consciousness Levels in my blog:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



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