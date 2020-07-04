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Episode 36 - 20205008- Crossfit Reform
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3 views • July 04, 2020
Episode 36 is next in our series of quarantine editions, and we're meeting with a CrossFit gym owner here in town Eric Conner at Crossfit Reform. With the gyms closed, there is a twofold problem, one is that a lot of us aren't getting the same amount of exercise that we are used to, and another is the financial hardship it places on the gyms. Eric has gotten creative and between lending out equipment to their members and doing scheduled virtual sessions and virtual socializing events, has been doing his best to help his clients. We talked with Eric about what he is doing now and what his plans for opening again, which he should be doing in the next couple of weeks. Our intrepid camerawoman and video editor Lisa did a great job editing with what I was able to get her on my little rig. We hope you will find this useful and continue to support local businesses.
Guest: Eric Conner
Company: CrossFit Reform
Website: www.crossfitreform.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-415-8570
Address: 29821 Aventura Suite D-F
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Eric Conner
Company: CrossFit Reform
Website: www.crossfitreform.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-415-8570
Address: 29821 Aventura Suite D-F
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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