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Nullify Federal Gun Control: Status Report from the States
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1258 views • March 03, 2021
Using James Madison’s advice and strategy to undermine and defeat federal programs, get a status report update on efforts in 15 states taking action against federal attacks on the 2nd Amendment
Path to Liberty: March 3, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: March 3, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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