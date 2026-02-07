BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Story, While Sad, Is Being Amplified to Distract From Bombshells
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
156 views • 20 hours ago

Is the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping story really the most important news that should be dominating the cycle for several days? Is it being amplified to distract from more important news? As I noted on X:


I hate to "downplay" the Guthrie kidnapping but it's being amplified by the entirety of legacy media and far too many in conservative media.


Americans get kidnapped daily. Don't even get me started with hideous crimes against children who are kidnapped.


Call me callous but to me the amplification of this story is artificial and being used to distract from other news.


Also, Jeffrey Epstein definitely didn't kill himself.


It all certainly feels like a distraction to me.


Segment Sponsor: Christian Coffee Company https://patriot.tv/coffee

jeffrey epsteinstickysavannah guthrietop storythe jd rucker showledenancy guthrie
