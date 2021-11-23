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RE:AWAKENING - EP:1 (Official Trailer)
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10 views • November 23, 2021
Watch Episode One of the docuseries many are calling “the BRAVEHEART of documentaries”! Gain access at reawakeningseries.com and also get access to THE TRUMP I KNOW for FREE!

2020 was a year most will never forget. Many realized our country is in a very fragile place. We have forgotten who we are as a nation. Hindsight is what are we to do about it?

RE:AWAKENING is an epic journey through past, present, and future following modern day heroes as we re-awaken to our God given freedoms and His plan for humanity. Weaving entertaining storytelling along with current events, historical perspective, science, American values, and biblical truth RE:AWAKENING is a cinematic experience you’ll never forget.

EPISODE ONE : 2020 started out like any other year for entrepreneur & business coach Clay Clark until the lockdowns threatened everything and put him on a collision course with prophecy. General Flynn comes to the end of his long and arduous trial, Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski fights against the same foes as his Polish ancestors, and William Federer takes us back in time to show us that tyrants have always been up to the same old tricks.

Praise for EPISODE ONE:
"[EPISODE ONE] is some of the most powerful & profound filmmaking I've seen in a long time." - MIKKI WILLIS, creator of Plandemic

"Complete with the highest possible production values, music, and resources, this film is a living prayer." - CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP, MD

"[The creators of THE TRUMP I KNOW] have struck gold yet again. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!" - ZAK PAINE, RedPill78News.com

Find it at reawakeningseries.com
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filmdocumentarythe great awakeninggeneral flynn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy