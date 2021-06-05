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Marty's Mother Died from the Vax part 1 and 2
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103 views • June 05, 2021
Marty's Mother Died from the Vax part 1 and 2
Marty's mom died from the Moderna Vax shot, and here are the medical documents to prove it.
Marty Logan, real estate investor and agent, father, Sunday school teacher, Patriot. He warned his mother and begged her not to get her shot. She did against his wishes and died soon after
Marty's mom died from the Moderna Vax shot, and here are the medical documents to prove it.
Marty Logan, real estate investor and agent, father, Sunday school teacher, Patriot. He warned his mother and begged her not to get her shot. She did against his wishes and died soon after
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