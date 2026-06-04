The Rise of Collectivism and the Arizona Statement, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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A nation spending trillions on sickness while neglecting prevention faces a troubling future. Critics argue that limiting access to nutritional knowledge fuels chronic disease and shortens healthy lifespans. The question remains: who controls your health choices—you or the system?
#HealthFreedom #ChronicDisease #Wellness #NutritionMatters #PreventiveCare
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