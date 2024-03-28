Create New Account
‘We want progress': Democrat flips Alabama state House seat
Democrat Marilyn Lands shared her own abortion story on the campaign trail in Alabama – a state with a near-total abortion ban – and won her special election race in a landslide. State Representative Lands tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that her victory signifies that Alabama voters believe Republicans in that state have “gone too far” curtailing reproductive rights.


