We want to make Star Trek real - Elon Musk.

Musk outlined his ambition to turn science fiction into reality: interstellar travel, huge spaceships, and the search for alien civilizations.

Adding:

The US Dollar now represents ~40% of global currency reserves, the lowest in at least 20 years.

This percentage has declined -18 percentage points over the last 10 years.

Over the same period, gold’s percentage has increased +12 points, to 28%, the highest since the early 1990s.

Gold now accounts for more global FX reserves than Euro, Yen and Pound combined.

This comes as central banks continue diversifying away from the US Dollar while rapidly stockpiling gold in their vaults.

As a result, gold prices rallied +65% in 2025, the largest annual gain since 1979, while the US Dollar Index declined -9.4%, its worst annual performance in 8 years.

Gold is changing the world.