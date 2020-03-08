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STEVE JOBZ NEEDS YOUR HELP!
Steve Jobz
Steve Jobz
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25 views • March 08, 2020
Hello Brighteon viewers:

Our video is a true account of modern day medical tyranny. Dr. Robert Morse, a true natural healer and saint, was kind enough to help us get the word out with this video.

My wife and I were maliciously arrested for healing our son, Eason, after a children's hospital poisoned him with a heavy metal MRI contrast dye (Gadavist). In the course of healing our son at home he was illegally kidnapped by CPS (Children's Protective Services).

Currently, we are in the process of defending ourselves against false charges of child neglect/abuse costing us over $40,000 in legal fees so far which has left us nearly bankrupt. My wife and I followed Nevada laws but that doesn’t matter to the criminals we’re dealing with. They receive bonuses for stealing your children! After CPS kidnapped our son, we arranged to send him to China to keep him away from CPS/foster care until our criminal case is resolved. Once our criminal case is behind us, we will have to face a CPS custody battle to get our son back.

Please help us take a stand against medical tyranny in support of parental rights by making a donation to our gofundme campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/reunite-eason-with-his-mommy-and-daddy

Or, please donate directly through PayPal to: [email protected]

Thank you!

Note: "Steve Jobz" is my stage name. Any resemblance to the other Steve is purely coincidental :)
Keywords
healthvaccineshealingvaccinationsparental rightscpsmedical tyrannygofundmeseizuresabuse of powerchuck norrisdr mercolaamishsteve jobsdr robert morsegadavistgadoliniummri contrast dyegena norrisveterans in politics internationalacidic medicationstitle 18 lawsuitsseizure medications
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy